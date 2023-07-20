CSC’s New E-RT3 Electric Scooter Is A Tech-Laden Urban Mobility Solution

Electric scooters are all the rage in Asia and Europe, and it’s clear to see why. More and more people are making the shift to commute aboard these practical runabouts because of their simplicity, ease of use, and affordability. That said, new electric scooters are no slouch when it comes to tech and performance, so much so that it begs the question: is the US market ready to embrace the electric scooter trend?

What better way to answer this than with a brand headquartered in the US, CSC Motorcycles? The California-based motorcycle manufacturer has made headlines recently with the launch of a premium selection of motorcycles – both gasoline and electric powered. Its newest electric model looks like it was plucked straight out of the European market, and it’s called the E-RT3 electric scooter.

On the face of it, the E-RT3 has everything you’d expect from a small to mid-sized maxi-scooter. It flaunts a thoroughly modern design accentuated by sharp, angular bodywork, and a long wheelbase akin to a touring scooter. Beneath the surface, it’s packing some pretty impressive performance. It gets a punch mid-drive motor with a nominal output of 8,000 watts, or about 11 horsepower. While this may not seem like much, it’s important to note that unlike gas engines, electric motors produce their power all across the rev range – so yes, this thing dishes out 11 horsepower all the way from a dead stop to its electronic limiter.

In the real world, this translates to a top speed of 75 miles per hour, according to CSC. Complementing this highway-capable performance is a 72-volt automotive-grade ternary polymer lithium battery pack with 96 ampere hours of capacity. Said battery is claimed to offer up to 124 miles of range at an average speed of 32 miles per hour.

Rounding up the E-RT3’s impressive styling and performance is a comprehensive selection of modern technology. For starters, the scooter is equipped with full-LED lighting, as well as touring amenities you’d find on maxi-scooters. These include keyless operation, an electronic under-seat storage compartment, backlit controls, and a USB interface. There’s even a heavy duty luggage rack at the back for you to mount a utility box or strap your luggage onto. Lastly, the bike’s sophisticated full-color TFT display not only displays an abundance of information, but can also be linked to your smartphone.

Naturally, the price for such a future-focused machine isn’t cheap – but it isn’t all too expensive, either. CSC has opened pre-orders for the E-RT3 at a price of $6,995 USD. After the pre-order period, the price will rise to $7,295 USD, with CSC noting an additional $410 USD in dealer fees. The scooter is expected to be made fully available in October or November, 2023.