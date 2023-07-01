The renowned German Lausitzring track, owned by Dekra, a specialized German entity focusing on homologations and certifications, is gearing up to become the center of attention for racing enthusiasts worldwide. This complex, featuring multiple facilities, including a conventional circuit, triangular oval, and a vast oval with remarkable cambers, will host the eagerly awaited FIM Records attempts in short-distance racing from September 21 to 24, 2023.

This event is brought to us by SwissPerformance, a prominent event promoter, with the support of the German Federation (DMSB). The Lausitzring event will cap off an extensive program of attempts, with previous events held on August 16 at the picturesque Salar de Uyuni in Bolivia and on August 27 at the legendary Bonneville salt lake in the United States.

The visionary owner of SwissPerformance, Rudolf Steck, emphasized the significance of the Lausitzring event, particularly for European teams with more modest budgets. "The European venue allows teams from Europe to participate with more modest budgets since the cost of travel, technical infrastructure, and accommodation is a fraction of the cost of events outside of Europe," Steck explained—translated from Italian. Steck further envisions this event evolving into an annual European tradition, expanding steadily as a compelling alternative to overseas events.

One of the key advantages of choosing the Lausitzring as the event venue is the unique opportunity it offers to spectators. Unlike natural surfaces such as the Bonneville salt flats or the Uyuni salt flats, which have inherent security restrictions and lack barriers, the Lausitzring provides an unparalleled viewing experience. Spectators will have the rare chance to witness the racing action up close, bringing them closer to the thrills, high speeds, and the technical prowess and practical ingenuity required to achieve a prestigious FIM Speed Record.

The proximity to the racing action promises to be a draw for fans and competitors alike, fostering a greater appreciation for the sport and attracting a wider audience.

With its blend of thrilling racing, technical expertise, and proximity to the action, the FIM Record attempts at the Lausitzring are set to captivate racing enthusiasts and showcase the pinnacle of speed and skill. As September approaches, anticipation grows for this exceptional event, destined to leave an indelible mark on the motorsports landscape.