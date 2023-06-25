Motorcycle-build videos don't usually get this much traction, speaking from experience, but I believe that everyone can be fascinated by a project that’s so ambitious, so transformative, and so passion-driven, that it earns clicks.

I think that’s the story we have here with Meanwhile in the Garage (MWiG), who happens to do more than just motorcycle videos. A skilled tradesman with a knack for creating some very wild things, like a front-wheel-drive bicycle, a futuristic modified scooter, and a bunch of other things you can probably shove in a garage, this motorcycle is the latest to cross the seven-digit mark.

Yes, a front-wheel-drive bicycle, and this is the video:

Anyway, the motorcycle took an old Honda and turned it into the vision that MWiG had in his head. Motorcycles can come in many different shapes and sizes, but this one came all mangled up at the start of the video, the title wasn’t joking when he said wreck. With no fairings and no distinguishing marks on the bike save for a V4 engine, there's a high chance that this bike was a VFR from Honda, though the model name wasn’t made abundantly clear at the start of the 52-minute-long video.

One of the most striking elements in the finished product is the massive rake angle of the steering head, a feature that the standard VFRs in the past didn’t have. An edit was made to the bike’s rake angle, which was changed by editing the frame. Following that, it was a bunch of edits to the overall ergonomic package that it offered.

Whether it was wrecked or not, the bike was actually running from the start, the unit had working controls which was a great help in the progress of the build. Part of the ergonomic edit to the Honda actually came from another donor bike, an old BMW that was just sitting in the garage. The bars had enough sweep to match the aesthetic that was planned. Following that, it was a montage of custom bodywork to really get the Honda looking like a bike from the future.

Speaking of, the next project looks like a Honda CBR, which MWiG commented “It’s going to fly.”

Following all the work done, it’s show time, and the bike that MWiG built looked sick and one of a kind. It’s crazy to see how far the finished product has come, and the fact that the bike took on a transformation as radical as this. Now working and in what appears to be the best shape of its life, it was showcased at the MotoMinds Kortrijk motorcycle show for everyone to see and appreciate.