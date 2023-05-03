QJ Motor Releases The SRV 125 In The European Market

Unlike the US, Europe's motorcycle licensing rules are much stricter, and require young riders to adhere to a tiered licensing system. The A1 class is where most youngsters start, and it entails riding a bike no larger than 125cc, with an engine that produces no more than 15 horsepower. This particular segment of two-wheelers is really interesting, as it's full of small bikes that mimic their larger, more powerful counterparts.

We've seen this in the likes of the Yamaha XSR125, a shrunken albeit equally dapper version of the XSR700. There also exists a Kawasaki Ninja 125, a pint-sized superbike designed to give young riders a sporty platform to hone their skills with. This time around, Chinese manufacturer QJ Motor has introduced the SRV 125, a small cruiser that allows first-timers to hop aboard a retro-style cruiser.

We're familiar with the partnership between QJ Motor and Harley-Davidson, and although the SRV 125 has nothing to do with the new small Harleys, we can see some of the styling of the X350 in this European market model. Instead of adopting a long-wheelbase cruiser design, the SRV 125 is much more compact, and has the rider in a more neutral seating position. It does, however, get your traditional retro-inspired styling cues such as a round headlight, faux leather saddle, and low ride height.

On the performance side of the equation, the QJ Motor SRV 125 is equipped with a thoroughly modern engine. It's packing a 125cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine with an output of 15 horsepower at 9,500 rpm – right at the limit of allowable output for its category. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a six-speed manual gearbox, giving the little cruiser a top speed in excess of 60 miles an hour. The SRV 125 tips the scales at 150 kilograms, and has a very friendly seat height of just 70 centimeters. Last but not least, the SRV 125 is equipped with front and rear disc brakes that come standard with ABS.

Rounding up the tech features, we find full LED lighting, as well as a fully digital LCD instrument cluster which includes a handy USB socket. For all these features and tech, QJ Motor charges just 3,399 Euros – that's about $3,741 USD – for this beginner-friendly cruiser. There's even a three-year warranty in the equation, so riders ca hit the road confident that the manufacturer stands behind its products.