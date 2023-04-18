When most of us think of motocamping, we think of tents—but they’re not the only way to go camping with your bike. Every rider will have their preferences, but what if you’re just trying stuff out, and you don’t even know what you like yet? Another option to consider for your moto camping needs is hammock camping—which is a bit different from tent camping in multiple ways.

As with tent camping, you’ll still want to pay attention to whether your chosen campsite is on an incline—and if it is, what direction your head will be pointed. The nice thing about hammocks is, they can pack up very small, which is great news when space is at a premium on your bike. As moto traveler Staci (the rider behind the Ride to Food YouTube channel) notes, you can switch out different packable elements for added comfort in your hammock setup, depending on your preference.

In this video, Staci talks about some of the differences between choosing a single or a double hammock, as well as when (or even if) you might want things like extra warmth, a bug net, or a rain tarp. Adding a hammock underquilt can make a massive difference if you’re camping when it’s cold, and a packable blanket can make things even toastier if you like to be warm and cozy when you sleep. Staci also shows what everything looks like all packed up, so you get a good visual idea of how it works.

There are several things to love about a hammock setup versus a tent setup, and the first things are probably packability and simplicity. The hammock setup is very simple, and once you’ve gotten used to how you like to set up your straps, you can probably get everything in place when you get to your campsite in very little time.

By contrast, most tents usually require a bit more time and effort to assemble—and even more than that if you also need to inflate a sleeping pad to put under your sleeping bag. While it seems unlikely that any rider would just happen to carry a full tent camping setup with them at random, keeping a hammock on hand for spur-of-the-moment chillouts or naps makes a lot more sense.

Every rider is different, and every camper is different—so it stands to reason that every moto camper would be different, too. Ultimately, it’s all about your preferences and having the best time on your bike that you can. Staci has been moto camping for over a decade, so her channel is full of useful information if you’re thinking about doing something similar.