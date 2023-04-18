Yamaha Japan Releases Low Seat Version Of The X Force Scooter

In Japan, there are tons of unique motorcycles available exclusively in the domestic market. A lot of these models are two-wheelers we've never seen before, and are designed specifically for the local market. In most cases, these bikes are small-displacement commuters and scooters such as the Yamaha X Force, a sporty scooter with a punchy 155cc engine.

While scooters in themselves tend to be small, the same is true for a lot of riders in Japan. Not exactly known for our height, we Asians tend to struggle with tall seat heights, and yes, for some riders, even scooters like the Yamaha X Force can be too tall for comfort. Thankfully, however, Yamaha has released a new Low Seat accessory for the X Force scooter in Japan. Priced at 21,450 Yen ($160 USD), Yamaha has packaged the low seat with the X Force in the form of the "X Force Low," making it just 11,000 Yen ($81 USD) more expensive than the standard scooter.

For reference, the lowered seat is built atop the same seat base as the stock unit. As a result, the scooter still has the same under-seat storage space, while being 30 millimeters lower – a noticeable difference for height-challenged riders. In terms of pricing, the Yamaha X Force Low retails for 407,000 Yen, or approximately $3,027 USD. The standard X Force, meanwhile, carries a retail price of 396,000 Yen, or about $2,954 USD.

The Yamaha X Force Low is also offered in all the same colors as that of the standard model. Customers have the option of choosing between Matte Dark Grayish Leaf Green Metallic, Matte Dark Purplish Blue Metallic, Bluish White Pearl, or Black Metallic X paint schemes. For reference, the Yamaha X Force is powered by Yamaha's tried and tested 155cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine found in the likes of the Yamaha YZF-R15, XSR155, and NMAX 155. It also features Variable Valve Actuation which prioritizes fuel efficiency at low revs, and power at higher revs.