Iconic American motorcycle company Harley-Davidson has unveiled numerous updated models in India, demonstrating their commitment to the Indian market. The new range of motorcycles offer Indian motorcycle enthusiasts a more diverse selection of bikes ranging from classic cruisers like the Fat Boy to adventure-ready machines like the Pan America.

The 2023 Pan America adventure tourer, which is a widely awaited model for adventure aficionados, was one of the major additions to Harley's India-specific range. The Pan America is Harley-Davidson's first foray into the adventure touring sector, with a unique combination of on-road and off-road capabilities, and an extensive selection of technology to boot.

When the Pan America first debuted in the global market, it was received with generally positive feedback, with some even comparing it to the mighty BMW R 1250 GS. On top of that, it marked a technological milestone for Harley-Davidson, as the bike was by far the most performance-focused machine in its roster packing an extensive array of electronic rider aids. They include numerous riding modes, cornering ABS, traction control, and an adaptable ride height system. The bike also has a TFT display that informs users about navigation, music, and phone connectivity, apart from the usual ride stats while on the go.

The Pan America's 1,250cc V-twin engine is by far the most performance-oriented engine in Harley's roster. It has a DOHC liquid-cooled engine that generates 150 horsepower at 9,000 rpm and 94 pound-feet of torque at 6,750 rpm. The engine has a 60-degree V-angle, which reduces vibration and improves power delivery. It sends power to the rear wheel via a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch for smoother downshifts and less rear-wheel hop under hard braking. The transmission also has a quickshifter for clutchless upshifts and downshifts.

In India, Harley-Davidson will exclusively sell the Special version of the Pan America. The Special model comes with two wheel options: alloy wheels or spoked wheels. The spoked wheel choice is more expensive, but it is better able to handle difficult terrain. In India, the Pan America 1250 Special costs the equivalent of roughly $29,927 USD for the alloy wheel variant and around $31,162 USD for the spoked wheel version. This is far higher than the starting price in the United States, which is $17,319.