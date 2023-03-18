Exan has a new exhaust system for the new Ducati Desert-X. Tailor-made for the Italian stallion, it combines a few modern elements with retro styling and looks perfect for the neo-retro adventurer from the house of Panigale.

The Ducati Desert-X has got to be a cornerstone model for the Italian brand. Equipped with a 937cc Testastretta 11-degree L-Twin engine, it makes 110 horsepower and 92 Nm of torque, has tons of suspension travel, and it can now come with a trick exhaust system for the right price, but more on that later.

As for the exhaust system, Exan developed the product specifically for the model. It comes from the X-Rally line from the Italian brand, and not only does it look good, but it also adds a bit of performance, in the low-to-mid part of the rev range.

The design has a retro look about it, reminiscent of custom pipes for dirt bikes and other large-capacity motorcycles. Exan fitted a black heatshield in the mid-section of the pipe which is black regardless of which finish you choose.

Gallery: Exan X-Rally Exhaust for Ducati Desert-X

10 Photos

Speaking of finishes, you can choose between carbon, titanium, stainless steel, and black stainless steel. The heat shield is blacked steel even if you get the carbon version.

As for installation, the system slips on and bolts onto the existing system’s mounting points. Meanwhile, the pipe’s Euro 5 homologated, clearing it for use on the road.

Priced at €418.50 EUR (about $445 USD) based on Exan’s website for the Carbon, Black Steel, and Titanium variations, it’s a pretty penny for a system. Motociclismo, however, reports a lower price, €381 EUR (about $405 USD) for the special finishes, and only €366 EUR (about $389 USD) for the light-colored stainless model. Whatever the case, for about $400 USD, the Exan X-Rally exhaust for the Ducati Desert-X is now available, the question is, is it for you?