In 2023, Suzuki joins the parallel twin-powered middleweight segment with its new GSX-S800S naked bike and V-Strom 800DE adventurer. While the two platforms signal a new era for the House of Hamamatsu, not all 2023 models need to break the Suzuki mold. That’s the case with the 2023 GSX-S750Z and GSX250R, two tried-and-true models that have anchored the lineup for years.

Starting with the naked bike, Suzuki adapts the once-revolutionary GSX-R750's engine for life on the mean streets. The fuel-injected, 749cc inline-four engine favors a torquey power delivery while the model’s advanced traction control helps harness all the mill’s might. The KYB suspenders match that power with supportive yet lithe handling and the dual radial-mounted Nissin four-piston calipers mated to wave-style rotors provide more than enough bite up front.

2023 Suzuki GSX-S750Z

2023 Suzuki GSX-S750Z ABS

As ever, the middleweight naked pairs aggression with comfort thanks to its angular design, wide handlebars, and lowered footpegs. Suzuki offers the base model GSX-S750Z in Pearl Brilliant White and Champion Yellow No. 2, which retails for $8,649. The ABS trim bumps the price tag up to $9,149 and comes in a Metallic Oort Gray No. 3 and Glass Sparkle Black livery.

2023 Suzuki GSX250R

On the other hand, those just starting their sport-riding journey will take to the 2023 GSX250R ABS. The friendly platform features a fuel-injected, SOHC, 248cc parallel twin that remains both engaging and economical (with an estimated 250-mile ride range). An ABS-governed braking system with petal-style rotors delivers equal parts responsiveness and safety. All the while, the low seat heat height and slim fuel tank cater to novice riders.

Suzuki even equips the quarter-liter wonder with a reverse-lit LCD dash and a surface-emitting LED taillight. The beginner- and budget-friendly sportbike flaunts a Metallic Diamond Red and Pearl Nebular Black paint scheme as well as a $4,999 MSRP.

The GSX250R and both GSX-750Z variants come with a comprehensive 12-month, unlimited-mileage, limited warranty, and Suzuki offers extended warranty plans as well.

If it Ain't Broke:

Source: Suzuki

