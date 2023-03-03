Chinese Automaker Wuling Launches The Serpol No. 1 Cruiser

Lots of Chinese motorcycle manufacturers have been launching new, small to mid-displacement cruisers designed for the Asian market. Thanks to their low seat height, cruisers make for a solid starting point for height-challenged beginner riders looking to move up the displacement ranks. We've seen it from the likes of QJ Motor, Voge, and even Moto Morini. This time around, yet another Chinese brand is looking to make an entrance to the market.

Wuling Motors is a Chinese automotive manufacturer that makes cars and motorcycles. Its newest two-wheeled initiative is called the Serpol No. 1, a neo-retro cruiser with a sporty spin. In terms of design, it's clear that the Serpol No. 1 has taken a few styling cues from the Honda Rebel 500, and we'll soon find out that there are many more parallels to the Rebel than simply the design. There is, however, a sporty headlight cowl and half-fairing that gives the cruiser a sportier looking front end.

That said, the sharp angles of the fairings look a tad out of place thanks to the flowing lines that move towards the rear of the bike. The cruiser is equipped with front and rear LED lights, a sloping fuel tank, and exposed rear fender. Chunky tires give the bike an aggressive look, whie wire-spoked wheels emphasize its retro inspirations.

On the performance side of the equation, the Wuling Serpol No. 1 is equipped with what could quite possibly be the most common engine in the Chinese motorcycle industry—a 494cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine from fellow Chinese company Loncin. This engine was updated in 2021 to feature a bump in power thanks to larger displacement. However, beneath the casings, it started out as a clone of Honda's 471cc parallel-twin. Yes, the same one found in the Rebel 500. In the case of the Serpol No. 1, it produces 54 horsepower, and sends all these ponies to the rear wheel via a six-speed manual transmission.

At present, there's no word as to whether or not Wuling will market the Serpol No. 1 outside of the Chinese market. Pricing in the Chinese market has yet to be determined, either, so don't expect to see this cruiser in a neighborhood near you anytime soon.