In recent years, Italian motorcycle manufacturer Aprilia has made efforts to become more accessible to a wider range of riders. To do this, it launched smaller, more approachable models, while at the same time bolstering its presence in other markets, particularly in Asia.

Sure, the 660 range of bikes bridged the gap between middleweight bikes and Aprilia’s liter-class sport and sport-touring models. In fact, the RS 660 is considered by some as one of the very best middleweight sportbikes in the market today. If we move on over to the Asian market, Aprilia’s SR GT adventure scooter has seen massive popularity. It sports signature Aprilia styling thanks to a split headlight, aggressive bodywork, and liveries akin to that of Aprilia’s racing machines.

With the top-tier liter-class models such as the RSV4 and Tuono V4 serving as Aprilia’s flagship range, the 660 lineup—consisting of the RS, Tuono, and Tuareg—serving as the mid-tier lineup, as well as a beginner-focused scooter in the form of the SR GT, it’s clear that the only thing missing now is a beginner-focused sportbike model. This could be exactly what Aprilia is working on, as a test mule was recently spotted in India.

On January 25, 2023, Indian automotive journal Evo India took to Instagram with a reel showing the alleged Aprilia sportbike testing in Baramati, Maharashtra. Based on its proportions, it looks similar to that of other popular 300cc to 400cc sportbikes which are incredibly popular in the region. Should this bike become a reality, it’ll likely lock horns with bikes like the BMW G 310 RR, TVS Apache RR 310, and even the KTM RC 390.

Based on the footage, we can see a few details of the sportbike. For instance, it has inverted front forks, and a single disc brake upfront. The fascia is also briefly seen, and it’s obvious that this small sportbike has borrowed numerous styling cues from its bigger siblings. Other than that, however, other details are hard to make out due to the low image resolution, as well as the fact that the bike has been concealed in black and white camo from top to bottom.