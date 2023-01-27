Marco Simoncelli was one of the fiercest (sometimes, too fierce) competitors on any Grand Prix grid. The Italian rider’s aggressive style didn’t rub ever rival the right way, but it achieved results nonetheless. Simoncelli put that grit to good use too, wrestling the 250cc Grand Prix title from current WSBK champ Alvaro Bautista in 2008.

When he moved up to the MotoGP class in 2010, he ruffled even more feathers with his overly-ambitious overtakes and relentless riding style. By 2011, though, he settled in, notching the first MotoGP podium of his career at the Czech Grand Prix. Just six rounds later, the Honda rider lost his life in a crash at the Malaysian GP. The 24-year-old rider may have perished in the incident, but his tenacious spirit came to define the SIC rule.

Originally branded as a nickname for Simoncelli, SIC eventually encompassed the Italian’s never-quit attitude. To celebrate the life and impact of number 58, the Marco Simoncelli Foundation partnered with the KK&PP (Kun Kelma and Par Piaser) association to host the first edition of The SIC Rule art competition.

The contest welcomes high school students from Italy’s Emilia Romagna region to submit paintings, graphics, or photography channeling the SIC philosophy, not necessarily Simoncelli himself. Participants are free to use their preferred technique but the canvas must meet the 58cm x 58cm sizing requirement. Artists must also accompany their piece with a frame of their choice.

For artists to remain eligible for the contest prizes, organizers must receive the submitted works by February 24, 2023. Once the Examining Jury assesses each piece, the first-place winner will receive €700 (~$760 USD). The runner-up will take home €400 (~$435 USD) while €200 (~$220 USD) goes to the third-place artist. Following the contest, the Marco Simoncelli Foundation will sell all the submitted paintings to fund the organization.

Marco Simoncelli may be gone, but The SIC Rule art competition ensures that the racer's legacy will live on for generations to come.