Moto Guzzi’s Le Mans 850 features one of the most iconic motorcycle silhouettes of all time. From the trimmed bubble fairing to the trapezoidal gas tank to the blocky tail end, the model embodies the café racer aesthetic straight out of the box. When customizing such a distinguished motorcycle, one can't just fashion yet another café racer.

Good thing Stile Italiano doesn’t abide by the conformist route and its flat track-inspired Le Mans 850 proves the custom shop’s rebellious ways. Gianluca Tiepolo founded the Italian garage in the 1990s, and he’s proved his meddle over the years with BMW, Harley-Davidson, and Norton-based projects. Tiepolo is no stranger to Moto Guzzi either, but his latest Goose is like no other.

The shop kicked off the build by refreshing the chassis. While the team retained the model's legendary Tonti frame, it fabricated a custom tubular swingarm to accommodate a monoshock setup. Tiepolo turned to an Ohlins unit to suspend the stern, while a gold-anodized USD Showa fork steadies the stem.

A pair of Brembo binders and dual discs provide superb stopping power up front. Aft, an underslung caliper supports those speed-shedding efforts. The spruced-up Goose will need it too, with the revitalized 844cc, longitudinal V-twin sporting a custom stainless-steel exhaust outfitted with Virex mufflers.

Of course, Stile Italiano’s Le Mans truly turns heads with its flat track-styled bodywork. The flowing lines capture the 850’s café racer lineage while expertly integrating the sharp tail section, side number boards, and front number board commonly found on the dirt oval. The glossy black base paint maintains the project's timeless aesthetic. Conversely, gold accents and silver pinstriping adds a pop of color.

Like most moto enthusiasts, we’ll eat up as many classically-built Moto Guzzi Le Mans 850s the custom scene can cook up, but Sile Italiano’s iteration provides a refreshing palate cleanser.