Many riding instructors recommend applying 70 percent braking force at the front and 30 percent at the rear. While that long-held ratio helps level the chassis in the braking zone, many sport riders want to add 100 percent engine braking to that equation.

The additive effect of engine braking helps track riders and racers reduce slowing sections. Of course, the less time you’re on the brakes the more time you can twist the throttle. Maximizing engine braking isn’t an easy feat, however, especially when doing so requires downshifts at high rpm.

You may have seen Valentino Rossi, Marc Marquez, or Jonathan Rea bang down the gearbox with impunity, but the world’s best riders also benefit from advanced MotoGP and WSBK machinery. For the average Joe at the track, executing a proper downshift can mean the difference between nailing an apex and tumbling through the gravel trap.

To demystify this critical riding maneuver, former MotoGP rider, WSBK titleholder, and EWC champion Sylvain Guintoli shows us mere mortals how to pull off textbook downshifts. Number 50’s YouTube channel frequently breaks down advanced racing techniques with easily digestible concepts and demonstrations. His latest tutorial is no different.

Aided by two synced cameras, the Suzuki rider illustrates the delicate dance between his throttle hand (right) and shifting foot (left). That relationship is critical for smooth downshifts leading up to corner entry. As Guintoli states, riders want to begin downshifting as soon as they roll off the throttle. This approach maintains stability, with the motorcycle presumably upright in this early braking phase.

Riders want to refrain from downshifting at lean, where the gearboxes transitional jolt could unsettle the chassis and potentially lead to a crash. Nevertheless, your equipment will also determine your downshifting routine. When downshifted, the transmission has to jump from one gear to another. With the engine and rear wheel spinning at two different speeds during the transition, easing the changeover sometimes falls to the rider.

For that reason, those operating older motorcycles may benefit from blipping the throttle between downshifts. Riders lucky enough to own a model with a slipper clutch don’t have to rev-match between shifts, but momentary lockups can still lead to instability. Many modern-day sportbikes practically eliminate the issue altogether with a slipper clutch and auto-blipper tandem.

The ECU-driven device lives up to its name by automatically blipping the throttle upon each downshift. This nifty gadget helps riders by maximizing engine braking and shortening braking sections. As we know, that leads to more time on the throttle and less time per lap.