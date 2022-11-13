In the wonderful world of custom motorcycles, we get to see tons of builders putting the work into old machines only to turn them into rolling pieces of art. This particular video details a very peculiar build, that of a BMW K series motorcycle getting a Tron-inspired build complete with LED lights integrated into the bodywork.

While the custom scene is home to plenty of guys and girls who are into the classic side of motorcycle building, you might get the odd futurist here and there as is the case with some builds like this Triumph Trident which we covered way back, or a motorcycle that is built around an engine made by some dude with plenty of imagination, a welder, and a camera.

Now, here’s a build that would probably get you saying “not bad” once you see the end result. While it may not be to everyone’s tastes, and while it may make some BMW aficionados wince a little, you cannot deny that the effort put into this build is pretty fantastic.

Mitch Witkamp posted this video on his YouTube channel, detailing the entire build process for his Tron-inspired BMW K series motorcycle. I know, some purists would hate to steer away from the classic designs and lines of a classic K series Bimmer, but not Mr. Witkamp.

The build is far from half-hearted. Bespoke parts are fashioned for the build, just like any other custom job. However, the complexity adds quite a bit of value to it as it is unique if you ever see it. It might not be to everyone’s liking, but it’s something totally different from the “normal” way of building bikes like these.

Aside from the custom bodywork, we see LED lights fitted into the bike that matches well with the rest of the metalwork. Lights can be found in the standard stuff like the headlight and the taillight, but to make it look like it came straight from a sci-fi video game, lights were added onto the side of its tail, seat, tank, forks, engine cover, and even on the BMW badges, all of which can double as a turn signal indicator.

Following the build, we see the bike actually starting up for the first time in three years, which is a definite milestone for any project bike. All four cylinders come to life and sing through a custom-made exhaust that looks almost alien and from out of this world.

Other than that, we also get a digital dashboard that is in line with the rest of the build, a bare metal finish, and even a velocity stack for the four-cylinder engine which matches the rest of the hardware on the bike. You even get a nice callback to the nickname of the K series, the “Flying Brick,” on the handlebars.