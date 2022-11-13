Brembo, a name that is synonymous with making really fast things stop, launched a new firm called Brembo Ventures, a venture capitalist arm that will help startups that have innovative solutions that are worth looking into.

The new firm will strategically invest, at a global level, “in the best technology startups that are capable of delivering value, both in terms of the product and the production process,” according to the brand’s press release. Also according to Brembo, it plans to look for startups that are “active in artificial intelligence, big data, sensors, mechatronics, energy efficiency, and sustainability, with the goal of finding solutions that can be applied in the automotive sector.”

On top of this, Brembo Ventures will also coordinate the relations with the startups wherein Brembo is a shareholder. In a nutshell, the new firm will manage the investments that Brembo makes as well as create an “ecosystem” capable of developing the startup's ideas.

“Brembo Ventures is the tool to attract and give power to innovators; those who explore technological frontiers”, said Roberto Grazioli, Brembo’s Chief Business Development Officer. “Our strategy is to invest in startups whom we can work with side-by-side to accelerate the development of new solutions. With Brembo Ventures, we are even more structured to seize the market opportunities that can contribute to our goal of redefining the future of braking systems and mobility for the benefit of our customers.”

Since Brembo Ventures’ launch, the brand also announced the acquisition of 6.8 percent of PhotonPath, which will create new solutions for the digitalization of braking systems. Photonpath is a tech company that was founded in 2019, which will see the brand’s SENSIFY intelligent braking system see continued development, one of its newest innovations.

The new acquisition also complements the brand’s other investments, such as its 2020 investment in Infibra Technologies which develops and produces integrated photonic systems. As of now, Brembo holds a 20 percent stake in the company.