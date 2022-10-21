The 2022 MotoE World Cup wrapped up its season—and Energica’s run as the sole series manufacturer—on September 4, 2022. Swiss rider and World Supersport Champion Dominique Aegerter emerged with the title in the Ego Corsa’s final act. Next year, Ducati will take the MotoE reins, and the series will take advantage of the Bologna brand’s involvement with an expanded 2023 schedule.

The provisional calendar presents sixteen races held over eight rounds. For the first time in MotoE history, the all-electric series will visit Britain’s Silverstone circuit. The course frequently holds the longest lap distance on the Grand Prix calendar and promises epic high-speed battles.

Prior to the season, the riders will shakedown their new Ducati equipment at the two preseason tests. Spain’s Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto and Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will each host three-day sessions on March 6-8, 2023, and April 3-5, 2023, respectively.

The series will kick off on May 12-14, 2023, at France’s historic Le Mans circuit before heading south to Italy’s Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello on June 9-11, 2023. Prior to the annual summer break, the Italian round will kick off three consecutive race weekends. Germany’s Sachsenring will host the next two races on June 16-18, 2023, with the legendary Assen TT Circuit welcoming the riders to the Netherlands on June 23-25, 2023.

The series will return on August 4-6, 2023, debuting at Britain’s Silverstone Circuit. The teams will return to familiar surroundings at the Red Bull Ring in Austria on August 18-20, 2023. Spain‘s Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya marks the next destination for the one-make series on September 1-3, 2023, but the 2023 season will conclude yet again at Italy’s Misano World Circuit on the following weekend, September 8-10, 2023.

While the 2023 provisional calendar offers even more MotoE racing, most fans eagerly await to see the Ducati V21L hit the track during the two pre-season tests. The brand has revealed limited details concerning the race prototype, but we can’t wait to see the final product Ducati rolls out for the MotoE World Cup.