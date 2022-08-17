Italy’s Misano World Circuit holds a special place in Yamaha’s heart. Last year, Fabio Quartararo secured the 2021 MotoGP Championship at the Rimini Coast track. Misano also functioned as the home race for long-time Yamaha leadman Valentino Rossi, and his 2021 retirement farewell added even more emotion to the race weekend.

This year, the bLU cRU will be fighting back tears once again. Fourteen-year MotoGP veteran and WithU Yamaha RNF rider Andrea Dovizioso will say arrivederci to the Grand Prix race series at the 2022 San Marino and Rimini Riviera Grand Prix. While Dovi will ride off into the sunset following his final home race, reigning champion and current rider standings leader Fabio Quartararo will be in the midst of another title run.

Yamaha will take all the support it can get and the firm will offer Team Blue faithful a special ticket package to rally the troops. The bundle will include admission to the Misano World Circuit on Saturday, September 3, 2022, and race day, Sunday, September 4, 2022. Yamaha loyalists will also receive a “Blue Racing Kit” consisting of a Yamaha Racing t-shirt and a branded bag.

Every customer that purchases the special package will enjoy the sights and sounds of Saturday Qualifying and the Sunday race from the circuit’s designated Yamaha fans section (Grandstand A). Adult tickets cost €205 (~$210 USD) and attendees can tack on a child pass (0-12 years) for an additional €10 (~$10 USD). Crucially, each purchase will include an automobile/motorcycle parking pass valid throughout the weekend.

With Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro only 22 points behind and Ducati’s Pecco Bagnaia on a mid-season charge, Quartararo hopes the Yamaha fanatics can give him a much-needed boost. He may not be in a position to secure the 2022 MotoGP Championship at the Italian round, but he will undoubtedly want to put on a show for all the brand’s devotees.