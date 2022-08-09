Mash Introduces The Black Side, A Sleek Sidecar With A Rugged Personality

In modern times, the sidecar is a rare kind of transportation that is not especially prevalent, but has a devoted fan base—I'm looking at you, Jason. Sidecars, which are mostly regarded as recreational vehicles, are rare nowadays since mainstream manufacturers tend to avoid this specialized market, though, the custom scene has brought forth quite a good number of sidecars.

Nevertheless, this hasn't stopped smaller manufacturers such as Mash from experimenting with this archaic, albeit charming three-wheeled mode of transport. Hoping to go for a similar aesthetic as that of Ural, Mash, distributed by French company Sima, has been dabbling in the sidecar scene since 2017. The Chinese-made three-wheelers first hit the market with the Family-Side, a simple sidecar designed for, you guessed it, family use. This funky three-wheeler employed a streamlined, speedboat look. In 2021, Mash released the Force, a sidecar with a military-inspired design.

Based predominantly on the Force's underpinnings, Mash now brings us the Black Side, which, as the name suggests, is a sleek and elegant sidecar clad in streamlined bodywork and finished predominantly in black. Like the Force, the Black Side exudes a Ural-like aesthetic—but hey, don't all sidecars that aren't Urals look like Urals? The Black Side features a rather large sidecar and outrigger fork, plus a two-up saddle, knobby 18-inch tires, and knee protectors on the tank, which all give the three-wheeler a rugged yet refined look. Other amenities include a large storage compartment, and a reverse gear for easy maneuvering in tight spaces.

Powering the Mash Black Side is a docile 445cc engine bereft of any fancy modern-day technology. It adopts a single-cylinder configuration, air-cooling, and sports a single overhead camshaft. This tractor-esque mill has 28.5 ponies to its disposal. Perfectly adequate for trundling along the neighborhood, or the odd excursion off the beaten path. As for its price, it's expected to sell for just south of 10,000 Euros, which equates to the $10,200 USD ballpark. It's expected to make its debut in August, 2022, with a Europe-only release.