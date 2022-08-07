Yamaha Motor fielded its “Yamaha for Police” program back in 2015, and the Italian Carabinieri’s one of the many recipients of bikes from the Japanese brand.

The Italian Carabinieri deals with both domestic and foreign policing duties. In English, Carabinieri means Carabiners, and the organization is also referred to as "La Benemerita,” which translates to The Reputable or The Meritorious.

Yamaha Italy’s executive commented on the program’s activities, stating that they were very satisfied to concretely translate the brand’s commitment to the community and support the authorities that protect and serve. Vito Caramia, Dealer Development, and New Business Department Manager mentioned that they’re motivated to keep going in this direction and offer a wide range of Yamaha products that can cater to uses on asphalt, water, and snow, or off-road.

The Tracer 9s have been outfitted with flashing beacons and LED lights mounted on a telescopic pole with manual extensions. There is also a double pair of LED flashers that are integrated into the stock windscreen of the Tracer. Sirens were also added which consist of a set of low-profile neodymium loudspeakers, both a master and a slave system, along with an electronic module with a water-tight panel that features backlit buttons. A radio is also part of the specifications which is connected to the rest of the fleet’s communications channels. The entire setup was designed in partnership with the INTAV Srl.

6 Photos

On top of all of that, the bikes come with the Carabinieri’s livery, which is black and red, and it looks less like a police cruiser and more like a special edition of the Tracer 9. Neat stuff.

More police cruisers are on the way. The initial batch had 48 units of the Tracer 9 delivered to the Carabinieri. According to Motociclismo, 35 more units are on the way and will also be used to fulfill protection and public safety functions in keeping with the operations of the Carabinieri.