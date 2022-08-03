Businesses around the world are still suffering due to supply chain issues—shipping backups, lack of containers, massive congestion at ports, etc.—and the ongoing semiconductor shortage. These issues, combined with new Coronavirus lockdowns overseas thanks to a new and particularly virulent strain of the virus, have caused Honda to stop taking orders for 10 of its most popular models.

According to CarWatch, Honda Motor Co., Ltd. temporarily stopped taking orders for the following models—Rebel 250, Rebel 500, Rebel 1100, CRF250 Rally, CRF250L, Forza, ADV150, Grom, Monkey 125, and the Hunter Cub. In a press release dated August 1, 2022, Honda announced that it is suspending orders for the named models for a number of factors caused by the slow breakdown of global logistics systems.

"Due to multiple factors such as lockdowns due to the new coronavirus infection overseas, congestion in marine transportation and harbors worldwide, and semiconductor supply shortages, product and parts arrivals have been delayed," the press release stated. Honda went on to say that, in addition to the logistics and semiconductor issues, recent changes in Japanese law regarding exhaust gas regulation are also affecting new bike production.

As for when Honda will begin taking orders again, there seems to be no firm date.

"Regarding the resumption of orders for the target products, we will inform you again from this site and Honda motorcycle authorized dealers. We will continue to do our best to deliver products to our customers as soon as possible, so we appreciate your understanding," Honda said in its press release.

It's unclear from the press release whether this suspension is just for the Japanese home market or if it will affect other markets around the world. We reached out to Honda Powersports USA for clarification on this issue but haven't heard back as of press time. When American Honda gets back to us, we'll update this story with new information.