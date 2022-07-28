KTM and Bajaj’s relationship dates back to 2007. During the past 15 years, the two partners have collaborated on everything from Pulsars to Dukes to KTM's much-anticipated 490 lineup. The latest joint venture involves an electric platform shared between the two companies. Both entities have focused on e-scooters and urban mobility up to this point, but it looks like a high-end electric model isn’t out of the question.

In early 2022, Pierer Mobility (KTM parent company) CEO Stefan Pierer defended the firm’s interest in commuter-style electric models.

“We are assuming that with 48-volt electrics up to A1 class, that is 11 kilowatts or 15 hp, a lot will become electric in the next ten years, especially in Europe. That applies to scooters and mopeds,” Pierer claimed. “The whole two-stroke engine will go away. Everything that concerns motorized two-wheelers over 48 volts is going in the direction of e-fuels. There are very clear development plans between the manufacturers."

Apparently, those plans have changed as Bajaj Auto Executive Director Rakesh Sharma divulged the partnership’s plans in a post-Q1 earnings media briefing.

"We are also in discussion with KTM (and) there is a joint work going on where we are looking at platforms for high-end electric motorcycles," Sharma revealed.

In recent months, KTM competitors have taken up the electric motorcycle mantle. Ducati showed off its V21L MotoE racer in June, 2022, and Triumph presented its TE-1 prototype just one month later, in July, 2022. While KTM wasn’t concerned with the flagship electric motorcycle market when it was just Harley-Davidson, Zero, and Energica in the game, it seems that position is changing as more established European brands join the fray.

Sharma later added that the potential project is "certainly on (Bajaj and KTM’s) radar screen, and it will be announced at the right time.”

Of course, we’ll have to wait for KTM to officially acknowledge the news, but who wouldn't to see an electric Super Duke. Alternatively, with the Energica Experia venturing into the ADV category, an e-Super Adventure would also get our motors running. For now, though, we’ll keep dreaming.