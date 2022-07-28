The old saying “if you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life” may not always be true—but when it is, it’s something to behold. Take Matt Walksler from Wheels Through Time, for example. You’d be hard pressed to find someone who more clearly loves what they do for a living, and this video is absolute proof.

For the knowledgeable and well-informed, swap meets can be gold mines—both for parts, and of course for the stories and camaraderie that go along with them. Unsurprisingly, Walksler has his favorite meets that he likes to go to—none of which is apparently closer to his heart than the Wauseon National antique motorcycle swap meet, located in beautiful Wauseon, Ohio.

This video is all about the amazing haul that Walksler procured from some of the fine vendors at Wauseon in 2022. We’re talking about a whole host of rarer-than-rare Harley parts, for a range of different models. Most are accessories, rather than items that came stock on specific bikes—which makes them even rarer, because they weren’t produced in massive quantities to begin with.

Along the way, Walksler gives a little bit of a history lesson on what each item is, as well as why he’s excited about it. You can hear and see the reverence and excitement in his voice and his face, in equal measure.

As we’ve said before and will probably say again, if you’re the kind of person who enjoys seeing someone get extremely excited about a hobby they love, then this (and probably most other of Wheels Through Times’ videos) is something you need to see. Matt’s enthusiasm shines through even stronger than ever, and it’s a joy to watch.

From a pair of rare, 1930s saddlebags to an even rarer exhaust, to an even rarer-than-rare air cleaner—the treasure trove that Matt managed to dig up is seemingly endless. While there are a few reproduction parts here and there (and repro parts definitely have their place), the fact that he was able to find such a selection of OEM items, mostly in such amazing shape, is a testament to the love of folks in this hobby.

It’s one thing to love bikes—but it’s completely another to act in a caretaking role. Knowing and appreciating that you’re taking care of a bike not just for yourself, but for the next owner, is a different kind of responsibility—and sometimes, also a reward.