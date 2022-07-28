With Suzuki out of the MotoGP game after the end of this season, it's undeniable that a good number of riders have gathered around the chairs in a circle. While some have already sat down with new teams, others have still been floating around with their future uncertain. Now, at least, we can take another rider off the floating list, as Alex Rins now has a solid future ahead of him with LCR Honda Castrol.

The story goes something like this: Jack Miller left the official Ducati team for KTM, leaving a spot that theoretically belonged to Jorge Martin, and whose position Enea Bastianini would take up at Pramac. Because of this, the Gresini Racing team has already recruited Alex Marquez to ride Bastianini's Ducati Desmosedici racing bike in his place starting 2023. Naturally, this leaves Alex Marquez's position at LCR Honda Castrol empty. As a result, the Lucio Cecchinello-led LCR Honda Castrol team had to recruit a replacement for the younger Marquez. Enter Alex Rins, who has recently inked a contract to ride the Honda RC213V for two seasons.

In the official press release of the MotoGP, Alex Rins was quoted saying: “I am very happy to be joining the LCR Honda Team. Changing team and bike is a challenge but I am ready to give my 100% and to put into practice everything that I’ve learnt during my years in the MotoGP class. Lucio and Honda’s trust have been crucial for me in deciding to take on this challenge with this factory. I would like to thank them for this opportunity.”

The sealing of Alex Rins' future with Honda could also come as good news for his partner, Joan Mir, as there is now no longer any doubt that the Spaniard will race with the Repsol Honda team alongside Marc Marquez. Pol Espargaro, meanwhile, will be joining the KTM Tech 3 team starting next season.

This leaves the only uncertainty in the roster as the other racer currently under the LCR Honda Castrol team, Takaaki Nakagami. Indeed, the Japanese rider is still facing some uncertainty with regard to his future in MotoGP. The fact that he hasn't really been performing at his peak isn't helping his case either. Regardless, he hopes to stick to MotoGP, particularly with the LCR Honda Castrol team. That said, fellow Japanese rider Ai Ogura is considered as a contender to replace Nakagami aboard the RC213V.