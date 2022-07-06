BMW launched the brand’s Motorrad Days festival in Seefeld, Austria in 2001. The annual event moved to the German ski resort Garmisch-Partenkirchen for the next 18 installments before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the House of Munich to cancel the 2020 and 2021 editions.

To the delight of Beemer fans worldwide, BMW Motorrad Days returned on July 2-3, 2022, and the event attracted more than 17,000 enthusiasts from 40 different countries. From Argentina to South Korea, from South Africa to Poland, BMW devotees came out in force throughout the two-day festival.

Held in the Sommergarten at the Messe Berlin exhibition hall, the 20th installment had something for all motorcycle riders. Daredevils flocked to several street bike stunt shows, trial, and FMX spectacles, and the world’s longest-standing wall of death show, while racing fans rubbed shoulders with BMW Motorrad WorldSBK and BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team riders.

Gallery: BMW Motorrad Days 2022

The Wheels Area appealed to custom motorcycle lovers, but tours of the BMW Motorrad production plant showed the Beemer faithful everything that goes into a stock motorcycle. Motorrad Days also catered to non-riders, with non-license holders partaking in training sessions and youngsters taking to the Kids Bike Course.

Attendees didn’t just enjoy activities on two wheels though. Prior to the fest’s first day, BMW hosted the Pure&Crafted Festival with acts like Nothing But Thieves, Altin Gün, and The Vaccines taking the stage. The partying didn’t stop during the two-day rally, with The Darkness, Nestor, Gen, and the Degenerates, and Gallus rocking the Marshall Live Music Stage and House of Machines bar.

BMW previously pulled out of international trade shows such as EICMA and Intermot, and it doesn’t seem like that trend will change in 2022. Luckily, the brand was able to celebrate its recent success and fans with the 2022 BMW Motorrad Days fest.