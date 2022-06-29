Ever since Harv Whipple established Team USA ATVMX in 2017, the outfit has dominated the Quadcross of the Nations (QXoN) race. The squad captured three consecutive QXoN titles between 2017 and 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to cancel the 2020 edition.

Travel restrictions halted Team USA ATVMX from defending its crown in 2021, unfortunately. However, the Americans are ready to bring the title back in 2022. Eight-time AMA Pro ATV Motocross National Champion Chad Wienen leads the charge, returning for his fourth campaign with Team USA.

Two-time AMA Pro ATV Motocross National Champ Joel Hetrick will also reprise his role as Wienen’s right-hand man for his third QXoN outing. Third-year pro Bryce Ford will also join the two veterans, bringing some youthful energy to the bunch.

“We have an outstanding team selected to represent the United States in international ATV competition,” remarked Team USA ATVMX team manager Mark Baldwin. “As top pro athletes in our nation, they once again have the opportunity to show the world the caliber of ATV riders the United States produces. Our focus is to bring home a fourth championship.”

During Team USA’s absence, Ireland’s Mark Mclernon, Justin Reid, and Dean Dillon nabbed the 2021 QXoN title in France’s Sainte-Radegonde. This year’s competition will send teams to the Czech Republic on September 24-25, 2022, but the opposition will be just as challenging.

“To race the best in the world is one thing, and to win is just an incredible feeling,” acknowledged Hetrick. “I’m excited for the trip and to reunite with some familiar faces overseas.”

The event will hold free practice and qualifying sessions on September 24, 2022, with the opening ceremony and races taking place the following day. Each team will receive three 25-minute motos and the top five combined scores will determine the finishing positions.

Those interested in supporting Team USA ATVMX’s bid for the 2022 Quadcross of the Nations championship, can contact team delegate Harv Whipple. Organizers will feature each sponsor on the team’s hospitality tent and social media accounts, and contributors can donate based on the following tiers: