Red Bull’s back on track with one of its premier hard enduro events, Erzbergrodeo 2022. The event is expected to host 1,500 riders and 40,000 fans at Eisenerz, Austria for the weekend.

The event will kick off on June 16, 2022, and will last all the way up until June 19. Catch all the hard enduro fun in person or online via Red Bull TV, as it will be streamed live from June 18 to 19, 2022 at 7:30 PM UTC.

It’s one of the toughest races in the world, and it’s been going on since 1995. Now at 27 years old, but only on its 26th iteration, the event continues to play host to some of the most epic off-road moments and it’s also a part of the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship.

The two-year hiatus was due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and restrictions forced the event to be put on hold since it brought many riders and teams from around the world to a single venue.

This year, 1,500 riders are expected to join, but only a handful of riders have ever finished the race. For the route, racers are expected to run a 24.8-mile course that’s not only grueling but also unique after every round. The layout changes all the time and riders also have to contend with massive changes in altitude, over 4,800 feet above sea level.

The first challenge is called Rocket Ride, and it’ll be a sprint around the quarry, then following that is the Iron Road Prologue which consists of two-time trials that will see only the 500 fastest qualifiers for the Red Bull Hare Scramble. Finally, the stage will be set for the main event where only a handful of riders finish.

You can catch the action streaming on Red Bull TV from June 18 to 19, 2022. The stream will start at 7:30 PM UTC.