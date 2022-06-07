Do you remember what you were doing in November, 2019? If you’re Lambretta, then that’s when you first introduced the G-Special Concept scooter to the world at EICMA. Apart from the steel monocoque and interchangeable side panels, the only other thing about this scoot that Lammy was willing to divulge was a planned Lambretta-logo-shaped courtesy light in its floorboard. There was also, we were told, a plan for an electric version to be revealed in India in February, 2020.

Of course, unless you’re so young you haven’t learned to read yet, you probably know what happened next. The pandemic threw a massive spanner into Lambretta’s plans, as it did for so many others. Fast-forward to June, 2022, and the G-Special is now the G350 Special. It’s not clear if there’s still an electric version in the works down the line, but here’s what Lambretta has to say about it specs at launch.

The Lambretta G350 Special, in production trim, comes with the aforementioned steel monocoque frame and interchangeable side panels. It’s a classic design, based largely on the Lambretta designs of the past while still sporting modern elements. A TFT display, LED lighting, disc brakes, and ABS come standard in 2022. The G350 Special is powered by a 350cc single-cylinder engine that makes a claimed 25.8 horsepower. It rolls on a pair of 12-inch wheels, and MSRP in Europe will be € 7,200 (about $7,706).

Gallery: Lambretta G350 Special and X300

Lambretta’s choice to unveil its new scooters during Milan Design Week 2022—and coincidentally alongside its “Heritage to the Future” exhibition with the Lambretta Museum—is no accident. While the G350 Special’s design holds it down in the neo-retro scooter design department, the new Lambretta X300 is something else entirely. The design was crafted to appeal to younger riders in particular, with a more modern, simplified, angular look.

The X300’s design relies on a combined floorboard, leg shield, and side unit, all constructed from steel. As with the G350 Special, LED headlights and ABS come standard. The X300 also gets an electronic key fob, like many a scooter and motorbike has these days. MSRP should be € 5,900 (about $6,315) when it rolls out to showrooms in Europe.

Upon announcing this launch, Lambretta called it a global event. The company plans to roll these scoots out to dealers later in 2022, although exact specifics haven’t been released. For the most accurate information, it’s probably best to reach out to your local Lambretta dealer in your area to find the information most pertinent to your situation.