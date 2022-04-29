The motorcycle denim market is bursting at the seams with options. From single-layer Dyneema jeans to Kevlar-lined denim, there’s no shortage of brands, styles, and cuts vying for riders’ dollars. REV’IT! entered the riding jeans scene way back in 2013, and 2022 presents a perfect opportunity for the Dutch gear maker to refresh its full denim range.

With a decade of experience in its pocket, REV’IT! is going back to basics with the 2022 collection. Both the men’s and women’s lineups will tout 12.5- to 16-ounce Cordura denim construction, triple-needle stitching, and CE-Level 1-certified Seessmart knee protectors. 3M Scotchlite reflective strips at the cuff provide additional visibility and customers can add hip armor to the provided pockets.

The men’s collection will include Loose (Philly 3 LF), Regular (Lombard 3 LF), Skinny (Jackson 2 SK), and Tapered (Moto 2 LF) fits. Along with the abrasion-resistant Cordura fabric, Seesmart RV36 knee protectors mitigate impacts in the event of a crash. Users can also personalize the knee armor placement with height-adjustable pockets. Standard men’s inseam length is 34 inches, but certain models also offer 32- and 36-inch inseams. Waist sizes range from 28 to 38, and prices start at $199.99 and go up to $289.99.

For the ladies, REV’IT! Offers Skinny (Marley Ladies SK) and Slim (Victoria 2 Ladies SF) cuts in Black, Medium Grey Used, Classic Blue Used, and Medium Blue washes. The brand raised the waist for extra coverage in the saddle and Comfort Seat seaming maximizes the rider’s range of motion. Women’s jeans come in 24-36 waist sizes, and customers can choose between a 30- and 32-inch inseam. The women’s line also comes in at a lower price point, starting at $179.99 and ending at $249.99.

Whether you ride a naked bike or a cruiser, REV’IT!’s Jeans Fitting Guide at the brand’s website helps motorcyclists determine the right size, cut, and wash before pulling the trigger on that next pair of denim. REV’IT! May have been in the riding jeans market since 2013, but it continues to push the segment forward with its 2022 collection.