Juggling the challenges of supply chain shortages and inflation costs has become the norm for motorcycle manufacturers. Those issues aren’t going away anytime soon despite the post-pandemic atmosphere. Throughout these trying times, Harley-Davidson has adapted to its operational obstacles and rising production costs.

In July, 2021, the Motor Company implemented a 2-percent surcharge on new motorcycles. The price adjustments aren’t stopping the brand from releasing new models, though, with the Road Glide ST, Street Glide ST, Low Rider ST, and Nightster all debuting in the opening months of 2022. The global health crisis still impacts the way Harley does business, but all the company still posted a 6-percent revenue increase in Q1 2022.

While motorcycle sales accounted for 4 percent of that year-over-year gain, the brand’s Parts & Accessories arm saw the largest growth with an 11-percent surge. Apparel also rose by 2 percent during the first three months of 2022.

The news is encouraging for the Bar and Shield’s top brass, but the company still cites an inability to meet demand due to ongoing semi-conductor shortages. Looking at the data, however, Harley-Davidson produced the same number of units in Q1 2022 as it did in Q1 2021 (54,800). Sheer production power isn’t the issue though, as the current supply issues impede the MoCo’s ability to manufacture more high-demand models.

"As we enter the second year of our five-year Hardwire strategic plan, we are pleased to see strong consumer demand for Harley-Davidson products across all regions,” the company noted in a released statement. “Our teams continue to work through the impact of the ongoing global supply chain disruption, and despite the challenging macro environment, we are optimistic for improvements in the second half of the year."

Harley’s Q1 2022 numbers may not surprise investors or financial forecasters, but the 6-percent revenue growth maintains the brand’s goal of 5-10 percent revenue growth throughout 2022. Hopefully, Harley can improve on those numbers throughout the year as new models roll onto showroom floors.