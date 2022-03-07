Back in February, 2021, Goshen, Indiana-based specialty bike builder Janus Motorcycles first introduced its new Halcyon 450 to existing customers just before unveiling it to the rest of the world. For those unfamiliar, Janus is a small, young company hand-building bikes with its own vintage-informed designs. All its previous models were 250s, so the introduction of this 450 marked a significant bump in displacement.

To be clear, Janus builds chassis—not engines (at least, not at this point). The Halcyon 450 is powered by a 445cc SWM air/oil-cooled single that makes a claimed 30 horsepower at 7,500 rpm, with top speed of 90 mph. To be sure, though, you probably wouldn’t want to to go at lightning speeds on your Halcyon 450 anyway—because if you did, then who would see your bike as you rolled by? (Sure, you buy a given bike to please yourself, but you’re also absolutely buying a bike like the Halcyon 450 to start conversations.)

Since the Halcyon 450 builds on what Janus has built previously with its 250s, some aspects of the process are familiar. However, it’s also different enough that the craftspeople who are diligently working on these bikes are still dialing in the best way to go about doing things. Luckily, Janus co-founder Richard Worsham is extremely on top of posting updates on the Halcyon 450’s build progress from inside Janus facilities. Head to the official Janus YouTube channel, and you’ll see a series of updates to keep everyone up to speed.

Gallery: Janus Halcyon 450

5 Photos

In an update posted on March 3, 2022, we get a closer look at frame and swingarm production, which is steadily ramping up. In the coming weeks, if all goes according to plan, Worsham says they should be assembling up to three, and then possibly four full bikes per week. After that, there’s a series of tests and certifications to go through before the completed bikes start to find their way into the hands of their new owners.

While the look is vintage, the components aren’t. We’re talking Brembo front and rear brake calipers and master cylinders, with a 280mm floating disc setup in front and a 220mm floating disc setup in the rear. Spiegler braided stainless steel brake lines are standard. All instruments are digital, and visible on an LCD display with indicator lights. Riders will also stay comfortable in style on an exclusive Sargent seat with multi-stage, contoured foam and a leather cover. Base price on the Janus Halcyon 450 is $13,500, with plenty of customization options available for an additional charge.