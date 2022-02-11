Many people consider Indian Motorcycle's offerings to be gravely underrated. Just like Harley-Davidson, Indian Motorcycle is known for its cruisers—fast, loud, and large two-wheelers with soul and flamboyant character. However, it's clear that Indian Motorcycle has spent practically all its life overshadowed by the Milwaukee icon. It's a shame, really, as Indian's bikes are actually pretty impressive, especially from a performance perspective.

Now, we've known for some time now that Indian Motorcycle has plans of releasing a new model. Indeed, the name "Pursuit" has been trademarked for nearly two years now. That said, our colleagues at Cycle World have unearthed more details about this bike. As it would turn out, the upcoming pursuit looks like it's going to be a full-dress tourer, complete with wind protection and luggage compartments. According to the report by Cycle World, the upcoming model will be made available in two variants—Dark Horse and Limited.

As the name suggests, the Dark Horse will feature a sleeker, stealthier motif, with blacked-out elements and hardly any chrome. Meanwhile, the Limited will likely feature some fancier styling accentuated with chrome, brightly colored accents, and possibly a more vibrant palette in terms of color options. Styling and functionality considered, the upcoming Pursuit is based on Indian's Challeger bagger, but is meant to up the ante in terms of features and performance. Cycle World states that the Pursuit will be Indian's biggest, heaviest bike yet.

On the performance side, the Pursuit uses the same 1,768cc V-twin engine as that of the Challenger. This punchy motor, equipped with water-cooling and electronic fuel-injection, pumps out an impressive 121 horsepower and 131 ft-lbs of torque. It will share the same intake, exhaust, and ECU tuning as that of the Challenger, so we can expect performance to be nearly identical. The differences lie in the dimensions, which hint that the Pursuit will actually be a more long-distance-oriented model, as it's taller, longer, and wider than the Challenger.