There’s nothing quite like a miniature motorcycle, is there? Taking a full-sized thing that’s already enjoyable, and then turning it into a tiny yet perfect representation of the life-sized thing warms a special place in many of our hearts. Plus, there’s the added bonus that even on the coldest of days, making and/or working with miniatures is a soothing task we can accomplish anywhere, no garage necessary.

Take Yamaha’s papercraft motorcycle series, for example, or the working miniature Harley-Davidson Panhead model engine that radio-controlled engine specialist Cison made. Both of these examples represent different types of magic, where someone else starts the ball rolling, and then you finish that creative process yourself. Folks, we’re here to introduce you to a third way of whetting that creative appetite today. It comes courtesy of a YouTube channel with the rather unassuming name of “Paper modelling,” but it’s no mere hyperbole to say it’s probably going to blow your mind.

This video showcases an extremely intricate papercraft Suzuki Hayabusa build. The difference between this and the other two examples I gave, however, is that the guy behind it painstakingly draws, cuts out, and assembles everything he builds from scratch. He doesn’t use any pre-made patterns, instructions, or kits. Some sharp knives, a good cutting mat, mechanical pencil, a compass, and other basic measuring tools are all he needs. Well, those things and a monumentally high level of skill, of course.

He’s clearly someone who considers all his steps carefully, no matter what he’s doing. For example, he chooses to use starch glue here for several reasons that he explains in this video. One, it’s more environmentally friendly. Two, you don’t get those chemical fumes that can give you a headache while you’re working. Three, it just plays more nicely with the paper. In any case, the results make it clear that whatever choices he’s making are probably the right ones to suit his project goals.

As for building materials, this guy sticks mainly to whatever is nearby. Recycled paperboard from tissue and other product boxes, pages of heavier paper stock torn out of his sketchbook, and even recycled receipts are all fair game for his creations. All of it becomes whatever he needs it do be, from all the internal components of the Hayabusa’s engine (no one will see them, but he made them all anyway because he’ll know that they’re there), to the rear shock, to all the bits that make up the frame and swingarm.

It’s a timelapse video, so the entire process we see only takes just under 24 minutes to complete. It’s not clear how long it took this guy to complete the build in real time, but he’s clearly quite comfortable with his chosen processes. He apparently loves crafting motorcycles out of paper, and past builds include a BMW S1000RR and a KTM 1190 RC8, among others. Take some time for yourself, get some snacks, and chill out with what’s probably the pinnacle of motorbike papercrafting.