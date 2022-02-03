New for 2022 in the Japanese Peugeot lineup is the updated Django scooter. These new “neo-retro” scooters have been available since January 20, 2022, in the land of the rising sun, plus a new trim of the popular Peugeot is available and called the “Shadow.”

The new variant is undoubtedly the star of the show, and it's made extra special thanks to its unique paint scheme and decals that set it apart from the rest of the colors, including the new selection that Peugeot Japan offers.

Deep Ocean Blue

Unique additions to the Shadow variant include decals on the side with the letters “XC,” which stands for cross country. The decals rest on a dark green paint job that gives off a military off-road vintage Willys Jeep-like aesthetic. Peugeot also used minimal amounts of chrome for this version, opting to black-out the side mirrors, trim pieces, headlight ring for a stealthy look. Even the Peugeot and Django emblems are blacked out along with the footboard, to achieve a low-key look.

Deep Ocean Blue

Other than that, Peugeot Japan also offers a new set of colors which includes Deep Ocean Blue, and Milky White. The Blue colorway is loud but elegant thanks to its tan seat, adding a bit of pop to the French scoot. For riders looking for a more basic colorway, the new Milky White option is plain and simple with a white body that is accented by black trimmings.

Milky White

The 2021 model year colors will continue to be sold alongside the new additions which include Ink Black, Dragon Red, Matte Black, and Racing Green.

New Django 125 Shadow ABS (Dark Green)

New Django 125 (Deep Ocean Blue, Milky White)

Django 125 ABS (Matte Black, Ink Black)

Django 125 Eversion ABS (Dragon Red)

Django 125 Sports ABS (Racing Green)

Django 150 ABS (Ink Black)

Django 150 Eversion ABS (Dragon Red)

The Django 125 scooters are powered by a single-overhead-cam two-valve 10.4 horsepower single-cylinder engine, while the Django 150 scooters get an 11.4 horsepower motor. The prices are the same across the board for every color given the same engine size with the 125s going for ¥434,500 JPY (about $3,800 USD) and the 150s going for ¥462,000 JPY (about $4,000 USD).