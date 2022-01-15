American motorcycle performance parts manufacturer, Vance & Hines, is proud to introduce its brand new exhaust system for the Yamaha R7.

This system is for competition use only, as written on the side of its muffler, and racers who are going to the MotoAmerica Twins Cup may sign up for the brand’s contingency support plan should they slap on a system for the series.

Designed for use in competition, the two-to-one exhaust system will replace the entire factory pipe of the R7. Crafted from high-grade 304 stainless steel with a serviceable muffler, the design is also sprung to relieve vibrational stress for longevity in order to ensure that this pipe keeps piping on no matter the conditions. As seen in other racing series like MotoGP or WSBK, exhaust pipes tend to go through a lot of stress, and a sturdy system is well worth the price of acquisition.

As stated, the system is modular which means that replacing crashed components after a low or high-side can be done. If the exhaust system takes a hit during a slide, mechanics can just replace the parts that were affected with new pieces.

While durability to stand up to the rigors of racing was a priority, that doesn’t mean that performance took a pillion seat. Vance & Hines was able to reduce the weight by over seven pounds, and the brand boasts about a ten percent gain over the stock power figure—provided that an appropriate tune was added. The pipe is also positioned higher on the chassis, allowing the motorcycle to take more aggressive lean angles without bottoming out or scraping its pipe on the ground.

Even if it is advertised as an Yamaha R7 exhaust, you may also fit the system onto an XSR700 or an MT-07. It comes as no surprise since all of these bikes share the same platform and engine.

"The Twins Cup proved itself to be one of the most competitive classes in the MotoAmerica paddock this past season and gave us the perfect environment to hone the performance and design of our new system for the R7 with our development team," said Vance & Hines President, Mike Kennedy. "Our podium finish at the season finale at Barber means aspiring racers looking to prove their speed in the Twins Cup can have confidence our system will help them get the most out of their R7 on track."

If you’re interested in this pipe, retail prices start at $989.99 USD through the Vance & Hines Race Development Center (RDC) in Brownsburg, Indiana.