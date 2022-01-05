The Isle of Man TT was officially canceled for both 2020 and 2021 thanks to the pandemic. In March, 2021, cautiously optimistic organizers announced dates and a schedule for the 2022 event, intended to take place from May 29 through June 11, 2022. It’s now January, 2022—and so far, despite pandemic ups and downs, organizers are still planning to go ahead with hosting the 2022 IOMTT as originally announced.

That said, public health circumstances lend an extra layer of changeability to everything these days. So, it’s best to stay informed if you plan to attend in any capacity. Organizers have now opened entries for competitors via the official IOMTT webpage, and they’re set to close for the year on Monday, February 28, 2022. There’s a new online registration system for entrants for the 2022 event, as well.

For IOMTT fans who won’t be attending the 2022 event in person, live streaming coverage of the entire event—including qualifying sessions—is planned to begin this year. TT organizers plan to handle worldwide livestreaming duties themselves, and we expect further information about how fans can watch to become available in the coming months.

During the unexpected downtime as the pandemic upended sporting events around the world, IOMTT organizers have been working behind the scenes to find ways to improve the event. There’s a level of risk inherent to all motorsport, and particularly something that takes place on public roads like the TT. However, changes such as helicoptering in doctors to tend to crashed riders on-site can, in some instances, be more helpful than simply packing an injured rider off to the hospital. Situational awareness clearly plays a role, but it’s considerations like that which allow positive changes for the future of the event.

There are still a handful of months to go in between January and the end of May, so the situation could change between now and then. Here’s hoping that we’re in a collective place where the IOMTT can safely happen (well, as safely as any motorsport) without undue pandemic worry.