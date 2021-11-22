To start November 2021 right, Yamaha officially unveiled the 2022 XSR900 with its Christian Sarron-inspired livery in Europe. The blue and gold styling instantly harks back to Yamaha’s glorious racing past, not the least of which was Sarron’s 1984 250cc World Championship. It features the same Euro 5-compliant CP3 mill found inside the 2021 MT-09, tucked neatly inside an upgraded chassis.

On November 22, 2021, Yamaha officially announced pricing and availability for the 2022 XSR900 in America. As in Europe, Yamaha’s new die-cast frame, spinforged 10-spoke aluminum wheels, and adjustable KYB suspension are standard. The six-axis IMU brings along lean-sensitive traction control, as well as slide, lift, and brake control.

An up and down quickshifter and cruise control are also standard elements of the new XSR900. In the U.S., the 2022 Yamaha XSR900 will roll out in your choice of Legend Blue or Raven colorways starting in April, 2022 for an MSRP of $9,999.

In addition to officially confirming the 2022 XSR900’s details for the American market, Yamaha also announced the returning 2022 XSR700, Ténéré 700, Super Ténéré ES, Tracer 9 GT, FJR1300ES, MT-03, MT-07, MT-09, and MT-09 SP. Most updates down the line come in the paint department, with a few exceptions. For 2022, the XSR700 gets a round LED headlight, a revised cockpit layout, larger 298mm front brake discs, and new radiator side covers.

For 2022, Yamaha’s returning street and dual sport lineup comes in the following color options and prices: