The 2021 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 ushered in a new era for the Indian brand. While the little thumper borrows the original Meteor’s name and looks, a Euro 5-compliant, 349cc single and Tripper navigation feature are thoroughly modern. Top that off with a $4,399 price tag, and you have a platform fit for newer riders and customization.

When Ironwood Motorcycles rolled a brand-new Meteor 350 into its Amsterdam workshop, it had that exact scenario in mind. With an eye to budget-friendly customization, the custom shop set out to completely transform the baby cruiser into an imposing bobber. Ironwood’s Arjan van den Boom knew the project would be a challenge, but the Meteor 350 provided a suitable base for the builder’s vision.

The double-cradle frame and simple powerplant remain, but van der Boom takes Enfield’s aesthetics in an entirely different direction. The shortened fenders, single floating seat, and supercross handlebars give the Meteor 350 a bobber silhouette. The blacked-out fork legs, fork gaiters, and bar-end mirrors stay on theme.

However, Ironwood shods the cast wheels in semi-knobby Continental TKC tires and YSS dual rear shocks. Of course, the custom Meteor 350 still wouldn’t last long on the trail, but the burly components add to the cruiser's new stature.

A custom exhaust with an Akrapovic silencer and Kellerman lighting also highlight the build, but the paint job steals all the thunder. Taking the Meteor moniker quite literally, van den Boom turns the tins over to Royal Kustom Works for a cosmic livery. The Royal Enfield badge blazes a comet trail across the gas tank while a starfield graces the side panels.

The 2021 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 may be a handsome cruiser direct from the dealer, but Ironwood Motorcycles proves that budget-conscious riders can still make it their own.