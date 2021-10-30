Cars get green-lit for the Macau Grand Prix, but bikes won’t get the go-ahead. Here we are with yet another year without motorcycles. Two-wheeled events were also canceled last year due to alleged COVID-19-related concerns and regulations.

It’s going to be the same story once again. The bosses over at Sport Bureau Macao have released the 2021 race schedule for the Grand Prix in the country. From November 19 to 21, 2021, Macau shall hold events for cars. Sadly, motorcycles were left out of their plans. Coincidentally, this also goes hand-in-glove with the cancelation of the 2021 Asia Road Racing Championship.

As it stands, there have been a total of 54 Motorcycle Grand Prix events in Macau. Last year would have marked the autonomous region’s 55th annual event for two-wheeled racing machines.

Speculations point towards the country’s strict COVID-19 quarantine regulations and requirements. Going off the number of international riders that will be joining the race as well as the manpower needed for the teams, it’s quite possible that the Grand Prix would end up being ‘not so grand’ with only a few bikes taking to the grid.

As stated prior, only car events have been scheduled, these include the SJM Formula 4 Grand Prix, Sands China Macau GT Cup, Galaxy Entertainment Macau Guia Race, Melco Macau Touring Car Cup, MGM Greater Bay Area GT Cup, and Wynn Porsche Carrera Cup Challenge.

Judging by the schedule, it looks like local motorsport events shall fire on all cylinders for this year, leaving the international events out in the meantime.

Quite a shame, given how Macau offers up one of the most challenging tracks for motorcycles in the world. With its tight corners and narrow road width, racers will have to play it smart if they want to win. Oh well, we’ll have to wait until next year and see if the third time’s the charm for two-wheelers on the Macau GP circuit.