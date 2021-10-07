Out of all the motorcycles in BMW’s lineup to feature new and improved features for the 2021 model year, it seems that its biggest, most long-distance capable machine, the K 1600 has been left by the wayside. Actually, the land yacht which is the K 1600 GT, along with its K, GTL, and B siblings, has not seen an update since 2017. This has led many BMW aficionados to wonder whether or not the K 1600’s era has come to an end.

Well, those of you who are fans of the massive six-cylinder machine can breathe a sigh of relief, as type-approval documents in fact confirm that the Bavarian manufacturer is updating the K 1600 model range for the 2022 year. While the exact specifications and features to be added have yet to be announced, it’s more than certain that the new bike will feature revisions to the engine, exhaust, and mapping, garnering it Euro 5 compliance.

As far as performance is concerned, the K 1600 model lineup is expected to continue to be powered by BMW’s massive 1,649 inline-six-cylinder engine. This unique engine configuration sees the power plant mounted in a transverse position relative to the frame, giving the bike an extremely wide front end, setting itself apart from the likes of the Honda Gold Wing. With its cylinders angled forward by 55 degrees, the bike somehow manages to carry its center of gravity very low, providing confidence-inspiring stability, especially at high speeds.

Surely, we can expect a lot more than just Euro 5 compliance when it comes to the 2022 iteration of this machine. It’s indeed more than likely that the advanced electronic rider aids found in the likes of the BMW R 1250 GS Adventure, consisting of Pro and Dynamic assists, will make their way onto BMW’s flagship tourer.