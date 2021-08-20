Scott Redding Leaving Ducati In Favor Of BMW For 2022 WSBK Season

On August 19, 2021, WorldSBK fans were treated to a barrage of news surrounding one of the racing series’s top performers, Scott Redding. In a bombshell announcement, the British racer stated on his Instagram page that he was making the shift to BMW for the 2022 season. Much to the surprise of many of the WorldSBK’s patrons, Redding has been performing exceptionally well this 2021 season, and is currently number three in the season rankings.

For the past two seasons, Scott Redding has been racing with the Factory Ducati team, following a championship win in the British Superbike series aboard a Ducati Panigale V4 R. Upon joining the team last year, Redding replaced Alvaro Bautista, who was then jumping ship and moving over to Honda. Naturally, given Redding’s seemingly surprise decision to move to the German manufacturer’s racing team, many questions arose concerning his intentions and the state of his relationship with Ducati.

Redding was quick to address these concerns in a comment on an Instagram post by the WorldSBK stating: “Lots of asking why. Because there is a time and place for everything an[d] everyone. Team has been great for me but a few things were not going in the right direction. We are on great terms and still want to win until the end of the season, thank you all for the support.” Starting next year, Redding will be piloting one of BMW’s M 1000 RR racing machines alongside Michael van der Mark.

BMW Motorrad motorsport director Marc Bongers was quick to comment on taking Redding into the team stating: “With Scott’s fighting spirit and absolute will to win, he is the perfect new addition to the team.” The British racer’s entry into the BMW factory racing team technically serves as a replacement to Tom Sykes. However, the team is currently in talks with Sykes regarding an extension to his contract. That said, it’s speculated that BMW will have three factory bikes next season, or Sykes will race alongside one of BMW’s satellite racing teams.