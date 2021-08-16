While Royal Enfield’s lineup sidesteps performance in the name of vintage simplicity, the brand has certainly modernized over the years. Features like the new Tripper Navigation module prove that the Indian brand isn’t recklessly clinging to the past. Additionally, a new partnership with Florence-based tree-planting platform Treedom shows that Enfield is keeping an eye to the future as well.

Established in 2010, Treedom is the first online tree-planting service. With support from more than 100,000 farmers in 17 countries, donors can sponsor a new tree and follow its growth over time. The website’s Tree Diary also reports the tree’s status (nursery, grounding, etc.), geolocation, and lifetime CO2 absorption. The project not only provides the rural communities involved with critical training and financial support but also yields food independence and economic opportunities.

The Treedom partnership aligns with Royal Enfield’s “increasingly sustainable mobility concept that aim to leave a better world for the future generations of bikers”. For every Enfield sold in Italy, the company will plant a new tree as part of the Royal Enfield Forest project. The brand’s recently established Riders Club of Europe will also offer current owners the opportunity to retroactively sponsor a tree under the new program.

The campaign will serve countries such as Madagascar, Ecuador, Tanzania, and Italy, and include lemon, avocado, cacao, and tephrosia trees. Those interested will be able to redeem a tree code or purchase a new tree at the dedicated webpage. Royal Enfield may favor older technology in its modern-classic bikes, but the Indian marque has made strides with its Euro 5 and BS6-compliant machines.

Now, it's taking a proactive step toward carbon neutrality with the Treedom collaboration. The current campaign lists 800 trees in the first batch. As Royal Enfield continues posting positive sales figures, hopefully, the Treedom forest grows along with the company’s recent success.