No matter where you ride on a daily basis, as a global community of riders in 2021, we’re currently living through a time of great change. If you’re a rider based in Europe, then the Federation of European Motorcyclists’ Associations (FEMA) wants to know your thoughts about motorcycle emissions, as well as possible bans on the sales of new combustion motorcycles that various localities are considering.

To that end, FEMA has created a survey for European riders, which is available in multiple languages. Danish, English, French, Greek, Italian, Spanish, Dutch, Finnish, German, Icelandic, Norwegian, and Swedish-language options are all available. While the questions do ask very generalized demographic information including age, gender, and country of residence, they do not ask for overly personal information.

Most of the motorcycle-specific questions involved consider the possibilities and ramifications of bans on bikes that were built prior to the Euro 3 emissions standard, or those built 2006 and earlier. The survey also seeks to gain insight into how European riders feel about non-emissions motorbike options, such as electric bikes.

If you’re interested in participating, FEMA is accepting survey results until Monday, August 9, 2021. Since we’re writing this on July 6, 2021, that means you have slightly over one month to complete the survey if you want to do it, but don’t have the time at this exact moment.

FEMA has not made clear what it plans to do with the survey results once it’s collected them, but we imagine it will likely discuss them publicly at a later date, and probably use them to inform how it proceeds on related issues going forward. Therefore, if you’re a rider in Europe, and you want to make your voice heard on this issue, you have just over a month to get your answers in for consideration.