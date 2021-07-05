If you live in India, and you’ve been holding off buying a Kawasaki big bike for quite some time now, it may be time to pull the trigger on that shiny new green machine as Team Green has just announced some pretty enticing discounts across its model range. Effective starting July, Kawasaki will be extending special pricing on its naked roadster, supersport, adventure, and cruiser bikes.

The discount vouchers can be redeemed at Kawasaki showrooms, and will be deducted from the bike’s ex-showroom pricing structure. See below the list of models included in the discount, as well as the corresponding discounted amount for each bike.

Kawasaki Ninja 650 - Rs 10,000 ($134 USD)

Kawasaki Z650 - Rs 10,000 ($134 USD)

Kawasaki Vulcan S - Rs 20,000 ($268 USD)

Kawasaki Ninja 1000 - Rs 30,000 ($403 USD)

Kawasaki Versys 1000 - Rs 30,000 ($403 USD)

Kawasaki Versys 650 - Rs 30,000 ($403 USD)

Kawasaki W800 - Rs 30,000 ($403 USD)

As you can see, the discount for the Kawasaki’s 650 range, particularly the Ninja and Z, are the smallest, at just Rs 10,000 ($134 USD). These two bikes serve as Kawasaki India’s entry level options in the big bike segment. As you move up the ladder, however, the discounts become much larger and all the more enticing. For instance, the Ninja 1000, Team Green’s premium sport-tourer, is a whole Rs 30,000, or the equivalent of $403 USD cheaper, thanks to the discount voucher.

With Kawasaki debuting its 2022 model range in the global market, chances are Kawasaki India is offering its current model range at a significant discount in order to help shift stocks just a bit quicker to make way for the new model range, which consists mostly of color updates and slight design tweaks. On top of this, Chinese motorcycle manufacturer CFMOTO just recently launched its BS6-compliant 650cc range, which locks horns directly with the Z650, Ninja 650, and Versys 650, albeit at a drastically lower price.