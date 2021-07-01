It’s July 1, 2021 as I type this, and if you’re anywhere near Rome, Italy right now, you may want to cancel all your weekend plans. Why? The MotoTematica international motorcycle film festival is celebrating its third year of existence, and screenings start on July 2 at noon local time. If you already knew about it, cool—but if you didn’t, now you can change your plans accordingly.

The event was originally planned to take place in June, 2021, but due to local pandemic-related restrictions and easements, ended up being postponed. In the end, it might actually end up being better for attendees, though. Due to the rescheduling, the third-annual MotoTematica film festival will take place inside the Eternal City Custom Motorcycle Show. That means motorcycle lovers attending one can easily take in the other with only a little extra effort.

Unlike the MLB World Series, this particular international film festival is including films from around the globe. In 2021, you’ll find entries from Finland, Spain, the U.K., Italy, the U.S., Hungary, Germany, and Korea. Also, on top of the entries that are competing for this year’s prizes, there will be a special retrospective screening of On Any Sunday to cap off Saturday’s screenings, since 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of that documentary.

On this particular Sunday, July 4, MotoTematica will present its awards ceremony for this year’s winning films at noon, on the Cinecittà Street Stage. Adult tickets are 27 Euros (about $32), while tickets for children are 22 Euros (around $26). If you’re local and want a Cinecittà World 2021 season pass, it’s 59 Euros (about $70).

For those unfamiliar, it’s essentially a cinematic theme park with movie theaters on-site, featuring live shows such as a Fast and Furious Tribute Stunt Show, a Transformers Animation show, a Jurassic World animation show, and a horror film-themed show called Scary Tricks. There are also a number of rides and other attractions for the whole family to visit.

To see a full program for the 2021 MotoTematica festival in your choice of Italian or English, go here.