Chinese-owned Italian motorcycle manufacturer Benelli has hiked the prices of three of its most popular motorcycles in the Indian market—the Leoncino 500, TRK 502, and TRK 502 X. This comes just a few months after the company returned to India with its BS6-compliant model range. Let’s take a closer look at each of this bikes.

Starting off with the Benelli Leoncino 500, this middleweight retro-style naked roadster has received a rather substantial price increase amounting to Rs 10,900, or roughly $150 USD. Now starting at Rs 469,900, or $6,328 USD, the Lion Cub continues to offer pretty good value for money. However, given how price sensitive the Indian market is, especially now, it won’t be surprising to see would-be buyers considering more affordable options, such as the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.

Moving on, Benelli’s adventure bikes in the form of the TRK 502 and TRK 502 X have also received quite a substantial price increase. The TRK 502, with its more road-focused touring set up has received a Rs 6,000 ($80 USD) increase, and now retails for Rs 486,000, or around $6,544 USD. The top-of-the-line, more off-road-ready TRK 502 X has also received a Rs 6,000 price hike, and now commands a sum of Rs 526,000, or $7,083 USD. This price increase will no doubt have folks in the beginner ADV segment considering other alternatives such as the more affordable KTM 390 Adventure, or maybe even the Honda CB500X.

Now, Benelli hasn’t revealed the exact reason as to why it was forced to Jack up the prices of these three bikes. However, sources suggest that it’s due to the challenges the company has faced as far as manufacturing and importation are concerned, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic. If the whole trend of manufacturers hiking prices is to be followed, we can expect subsequent price hikes to follow in the coming months. So, if you’ve been holding off the purchase of a new Benelli for some time now, it may be wise to pull the trigger before prices go up yet again.