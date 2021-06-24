There’s no shortage of Honda CB750 custom café racers. However, most builders prefer the classic lines of ‘70s CB750s as opposed to the clunky bodywork found on ‘90s Hondas. That unconventional starting point didn’t stop Holger Breuer of HB-Customs from transforming a 1993 Honda CB750 into a stunning yet sinister café racer—the CB SevenFifty.

Honda’s air-cooled, twin-cam, 16-valve, 747cc, four-cylinder engine generated 75 horsepower on a good day. When Breuer got his hands on the 1993 CB, he knew the aging powerplant needed some TLC. He then enlisted the help of Old School Superbikes master tuner Ingo Wrubel to refresh the inline-four with flat valve Mikuni carburetors, K&N air filters, and a four-into-one exhaust system.

From drab... ... to fab.

With the CB750 breathing correctly, Breuer moved on to enhancing the Honda's handling. Wilbers fork cartridges up front and dual Ohlins shocks in the rear improve both the feel and response. Breuer also removes the CB750’s under-seat electronics and side panels, delivering a physical and visual lightness to the build.

Next, Breuer addressed the bike’s styling. By retrofitting a BMW R nineT Racer front fairing and seat cowl, he immediately elevated the project. The neo-retro design cues modernize the CB750’s ‘90s bodywork while also remaining true to the café racer aesthetic. Gilles Tooling clip-ons and LSL rear-set foot pegs complete the CB’s sporty transformation.

Gallery: CB SevenFifty: 1993 Honda CB750

8 Photos

Updated switchgears, Motogadget digital speedometer, and bar-end turn signals comprise the cockpit while a fresh LED headlight replaces the OE unit. Of course, a tuck and roll leather bench seat embraces the café cosmetics, and the graphite gray paint job toes the line between modern and classic. Yes, there’s no shortage of Honda CB750 builds, but none are quite like HB-Custom's CB SevenFifty.