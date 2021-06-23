If you own a Royal Enfield Classic, the company has a new social media campaign made just for you. Riders with a Classic can use the hashtag #TimelessClassic to post video of their bikes on Instagram until June 27, 2021. Lucky individuals chosen by Enfield will be featured on the company’s social media channels and have a chance to win a GoPro Hero9 Black.

Assuming you already own a Classic (this contest isn’t available to owners of other brands or even other RE models), there are a few steps to enter. Be forewarned—it's not as easy as entering your email address into a draw.

First, you’re going to download Quik, GoPro’s video editor app. Next, use said app to create a video of your Classic (you can use existing footage on your phone, or go out and shoot something new). Then, post it to Instagram as a Reel (as opposed to a regular Instagram post or Story), and tag @royalenfield and @goproindia while including the hashtags #RoyalEnfieldGoPro, #TimelessClassic, and #Quik.

If you’re tech savvy and/or confident enough to edit a video, and you actually know what an Instagram Reel is, you may have a pretty good chance of winning something here. The contest only runs for six days, and is exclusively for Classic owners.

While it may seem like too much effort to win a contest, look at it as an opportunity to learn video editing, especially if you’re still passing time at home in some form of lockdown. If you’ve got more time on your hands than you know what to do with—and a little ambition, perhaps—why not go as far as planning and shooting a little mini movie just for the campaign? At the very least, your friends and family are bound to think the finished product is pretty cool.

There’s no indication of how many GoPro cameras will be given away, or how many participants will get featured on RE’s Instagram feed. If you want to find out more about the contest, head over to Royal Enfield’s Instagram page or search the hashtag #TimelessClassic.