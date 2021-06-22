The idea of mandatory periodic technical inspections (PTI) for motorcycles in Europe has been looming for some time now—since 2014, in fact. When we last wrote about it in February of 2021, we stated that “mandatory PTI rules are on the horizon—even if they’re somewhere off in the distance.” Well, new information indicates this legislation could be coming sooner than we thought. In 2023, in fact.

The short version of the whole story goes like this: European Parliament wants mandatory inspections for motorized two-wheelers in every state of the European Union. Its reasoning seemed questionable and there was no supporting documentation, which led the Federation of European Motorcyclists’ Association (FEMA) to argued that such a Europe-wide law was unnecessary and suspicious. The group cited existing inspection regulations, a low risk of accidents due to technical defects, and possible collusion with inspection companies.

Europe’s Ministry of Transportation (MOT) recently said these inspections would not happen in 2022, giving the European moto community some hope. FEMA had even offered to join forces in a supporting role, looking out for the best interests of the government and motorcyclists alike. Unfortunately, in a recent meeting between the General Directorate of Energy and Climate (DGEC) and FEMA, that potential partnership was nullified. The MOT confirmed it is preparing a decree in the Council of State to establish a date and basic parameters for inspections starting in 2023. Whether that’s January 1 or December 31, it’s coming fast.

A typical PTI is expected to include a visual inspection of running gear (lights, tires, brakes, etc.), as well as a sound inspection and pollution test, to be performed at a certified inspection station. However, at this time, it is unclear how often these checks will happen and what the exact details will be. Will an auto shop be checking bikes for safety? Will there be exemptions for vintage bikes?

And what’s the end goal? Safer roads? Reduced carbon emissions? Or, it is a cash grab for the EU? Perhaps it’s part of a plan to coax riders onto electric models? Regardless, it seems like full steam ahead with new legislation designed to fix a problem that may not even exist.