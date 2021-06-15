Kawasaki has finally launched its flagship supersport, the new and improved ZX-10R in the South East Asian market starting with Indonesia. The liter-class sportbike carries with it years of championship-winning heritage as a mainstay in international racing leagues such as the World Superbike Championship and the iconic Isle of Man TT. For the 2021 model year, the ZX-10R is sharper, faster, and more technologically advanced than ever. Let’s take a closer look.

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R boasts a slightly tweaked 998cc inline-four cylinder motor which produces an eye-watering 200 horsepower at 13,200 RPM. An additional 10 ponies can be unleashed by way of Kawasaki’s RAM Air system. The engine has been tweaked to conform to the latest Euro5 emission standards, thereby future-proofing the supersport, for the next couple of years, at least. Apart from the stellar performance figures, the new ZX-10R gets a thoroughly redesigned front end which has been optimized for better aerodynamics. For instance, it now gets winglets which are integrated into the fairing, which are meant to provide additional downforce when charging down the track at high speed.

From a styling point of view, the new ZX-10R is a lot sharper, more angular, and more aggressive than its predecessor. Its ergonomics have also been revised to be even sportier with lower clip-ons and higher rear-sets, further emphasizing the bike’s track-oriented nature. Keeping all this performance at bay is a sophisticated suite of electronic aids designed to extract the most performance out of this capable machine. These rider aids consist of traction control, launch control, and cornering ABS. Multiple power modes and ABS modes are also configurable via the bike’s 4.3-inch full-color TFT display.

As a cherry on top of this IDR 520-million ($36,500 USD) sportbike, Kawasaki has thrown in a bidirectional quick-shifter, Öhlins electronic steering damper, and even cruise control as standard equipment. Those of you with the coin to fork out for this groundbreaking machine get only one color option which consists of Lime Green/ Ebony/ Blizzard White, or more commonly referred to as the Kawasaki Racing Team (KRT) livery.